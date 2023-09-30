Northeast CSOs urge FG to provide more funding for humanitarian activities

By Victoria Ojeme

The Northeast Civil Society Network has urgently called upon the Federal government to allocate additional funding for humanitarian activities in the region.

This pressing appeal comes amidst a decline in financial support from both the Northeast Development Commission and international donor agencies.

The call was made in a communique at the end of the North East civil society network retreat and send forth session in honour of the outgoing UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Mr Matthias Scmale.

The communique also acknowledged that the military operations have resulted in improving the security situation and access to some communities but called for more synergy among security operatives in addressing emerging security concerns in the sub-region.

NECSON also commended the processes of Deradicalization, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) of repentant insurgents but said it should be all-inclusive and emphasise on healing and empowerment of victims.

The forum also resolved to intensify advocacy and constructive engagement with government at all levels to ensure effective service delivery to the citizenry and called on the Northeast governors and the forum to create a special program, event or channels of engagement with the citizens through town hall meetings and community consultations.

The summit calls on the Northeast Governors Forum to develop a regional peace, stabilization, and development strategy to approach the peculiar challenges within the region.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria Mr Matthias Scmale appreciated the network for acknowledging the UN’s modest contribution in the region and urged them to continue to work towards restoring peace in the sub-region.

Vice President Alhaji Kashim Shettima, represented by his Senior Special Assistant Political and Special Duties Mohammed Bulama, said the Federal Government would continue work closely with the CSO especially in the North East, to ensure the people in the region get more informed about government activities.

He appreciated the CSOs for their engagements in the subregion and urged them to work closely with the governments in the six states of the northeast for a better understanding of what the people at the grassroots need.