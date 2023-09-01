Nonprofit organization, Sokoto govt deliver 2m vaccine

….immunize 800, 000 children in 6 months

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS children’s health gradually returns to the front burner, a nonprofit organization, eHealth Africa and the Sokoto State Government, Friday, disclosed of taking delivery of 2 million doses of vaccine, which 800,000 children were immunized in six months.

According to eHealth Africa in a statement, using the Logistics Management Information System, LoMIS; a suite of offline-capable mobile and web applications developed by eHealth Africa, they address challenges with the supply/distribution of health commodities to last-mile health facilities.

The LoMIS Suite applications have been instrumental in providing critical solutions that ensure availability of health commodities, effective vaccine management.

It also enables broader health system policy decisions through the use of real data for insight and decision-making and execution at the community, LGA and state level.

According to eHA Project Manager, Mohammed Faosy, in the last six months (Jan-June), over 2 million vaccines have been delivered to average of 351 cold-chain equipped health facilities monthly, leading to the immunization of over 800,000 children against Vaccine preventable diseases in Sokoto State.

This is an 18 per cent increase in the number of children reported vaccinated in the State in the first half of 2022.

Faosy also maintained that despite implementing the VDD project in a security-compromised location such as Sokoto State, the project’s performance in terms of delivery rate has been outstanding.

The VDD project became imperative based on the international borders Sokoto State shares with the Niger Republic, which had also made it to experience varying degrees of insecurity including kidnapping, cattle rustling, and banditry in recent years.

Areas primarily affected include Isa, Sabon Birni, Gwadabawa, Illela, Tangaza, and Goronyo. They contribute to a total of 65 out of the 240 wards in the State.

Beyond security challenges, hard to reach areas, unavailability of vaccines, unfavorable weather conditions and vaccine hesitancy due to religious beliefs largely contributed to low immunization coverage rates in Nigeria and most inequitable in the world according to United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

As of 2018, vaccination rates in Sokoto state were among the lowest in Nigeria, with only three of children receiving pentavalent vaccine by their first birthday as revealed by National Bureau of Statistics and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Meanwhile, Umar Muhammed, a Health Delivery Officer, also said that due to insecurity, vaccines could not be delivered directly to about five health facilities in Sokoto state; Kiyara PHC, Damba PHC, Bauni PHC, Raka PHC, and Dangulbi PHC but the delivery team found a creative way to ensure delivery to these high risk areas by liaising and collaborating with the Health facility in charge within those communities through close communications and stipend-based reward to ensure they have vaccines at their health facilities.

Muhammad said, “We don’t just provide a stipend, we monitor and follow up until vaccines arrive at the facilities safely, deliveries were always 100% successful to the affected facilities.

“Bad road conditions made worse by the rainy season also hinder delivery of vaccines to Fadarawa Health Post, and Rugga Kijjo Health Post. It can only be done using motorcycles from the LGA cold store.

“The team monitors the process until vaccines arrive at the facilities safely within the required temperature, deliveries are always 100% successful to the affected facilities.

“eHA is committed to reducing zero-dose children and ensuring that quality vaccines are available at ward-level cold-chain equipped health facilities in Sokoto and across Nigeria.”