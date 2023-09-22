No ‘Yorubanization’ of appointments under Tinubu — Tribal leaders

By Omeiza Ajayi

A pro-democracy group made up of Nigeria’s tribal leaders under the aegis of The Natives has defended recent appointments made by President Bola Tinubu, saying the President has been fair, and just and implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda he promised the nation.

The Natives which comprises 371 ethnic, religious and tribal backgrounds with about 20 million members across the country, also congratulated the President on his outing at the 2023 United Nations General Assembly UNGA.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja by its ‘Supreme Leader’, Hon. Smart Edwards, the group said it was happy and proud of what the President and Vice President Kashim Shettima have accomplished within the first 100 days in office.

According to the statement, nobody could have envisaged the choice of a young lady as Minster of Youth, a known #EndSARS promoter on the same plane with the President as Minister of Digital Economy or better still former Governor Nyesom Wike from the opposition party but now in charge of the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

He said; “There is no such thing as Yorubanization. It is not like anything in the past. This is a government of competence, excellence and balance. No one tribe, region or religion can truly fill over 6,000 vacant appointments. All that is needed in this era is hope, renewed hope.

“We want to see all regions, religions, tribes and communities involved in governance today. President Tinubu is appointing competence and fairness. Whether in the paramilitary, military, security agencies, economic and strategic political offices, he is making a major statement.

“Can you fathom a young girl as Minster of Youth, a known #Endsars promoter on the same plane with President Tinubu as Minister of Digital Economy or better still former Governor Wike in Charge of the FCT?

“We are encouraged that Southern Kaduna oversees our Defence and a Fulani man is in charge of our National Security. We can see the importance of new ways.

“Mr President, you are a trailblazer, a thinker and a doer. Your detractors would have wished it was not you that rang that bell at NASDAQ in New York, United States or that you were not at the UNGA, signaling investors and economic hope.

“As Natives, we are indeed proud of what yourself and our amiable Vice President Kashim Shettima have accomplished and set rolling in 100 days. The future is certainly clearer, as we encourage you to be more steadfast in your dynamic approach, leadership and faith in God and his ability to grant you more wisdom to steer the ship of our Nation to our greater destiny”.

The statement called on the President to continue to unburden and unbundle agencies with strangleholds, dominations and imbalance, while commending the career progression in security agencies and Commissions.

“Your leadership is exemplary because beyond your party and followers, the offices, MDAs and Commissions are witnessing fresh breath. So we urge Your Excellency to also summon the courage to continue to make history and impact when you further appoint rare Nigerians into offices, like you did in FCT, CDS, NSA, Customs, Education and Youths amongst others, giving a sense of balance and fairness.”