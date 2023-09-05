‘No victor, no vanquished’, ADC celebrates Appeal Court judgement

The leadership, members and other stakeholders of African Democratic, ADC, are celebrating the judgment that was delivered today, Tuesday, September 5 in favour of the party’s appeal in the case of ‘ADC v. Oggah & 10 ORS’, with the National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, declaring that as a family, there’s ‘no victor and no vanquished’.

This was made known in a release by ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh.

Oboh stated that the Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of FHC and agreed that FHC had no jurisdiction to have entertained the matter ab initio, being an internal affair of a political party and not within Ss. 251 & 285 of the Constitution which provided for the jurisdiction of FHC.

In reaction, the National Chairman, Nwosu, after congratulating the party over it’s victory, said: “No victor, no vanquished. It’s a family misunderstanding.

“I give God the glory because he has used this to teach us a lesson that we will not forget so fast.

“ADC remains the party of the people always. Our reconciliation effort will be intensified. A political party is about people working together on ideas and ideals.

“So our door, as always, remains wide open to all peoples of goodwill, value-driven and transformal in character, thoughts, and worldview. Together we shall join hands to build the Global Campus of African Democratic Congress, ADC, the party’s ongoing legacy project.

“The judgment was sound, we have justices of outstanding reputation. Our lawyers did a marvelous job in presenting our case.

“Recall, INEC had called our attention to organise our national convention and we obeyed. Party delegates were mobilised to come to the ancient city of Zaria in Kaduna state for the convention.

“We took all steps, notified INEC, and made newspaper advertisements. Before the media, security men and women, INEC documented everything and the file is there.

“Anyone can request for the CTC of the ADC National Convention.

“We are a law-abiding organisation. I thank God most importantly. I appreciate our BOT, NEC and entire membership of our great party who stood on the part of truth and justice. To our critical stakeholders, mentors, and guides, I extend my gratitude, your support, encouragement, and guidance saw us through all the challenges.”

He further used the opportunity to advice ADC stakeholders to continue remain as one big family and continue to do everything possible to join in building our nation back to it’s past glory, especially at this difficult time the nation is going through.