No terrorist, bandit, criminal should be spared – Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has charged operational commanders to ensure that no terrorist, bandit or any criminal is spared in their various areas of responsibility.

Musa gave the directive at the closing of the maiden Defence Headquarters Joint Task Force Commanders Conference with the theme, “Towards Enhancing Joint Task Force Operations for National Security” on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the charge was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the armed forces and other security agencies to deal decisively with all threats to national security.

“I want you to remain focused, dedicated and committed towards ensuring that we achieved the mandates of the president that no terrorists, no bandits, no criminal should be spared,” he said.

Musa said the conference had afforded them to discussed the challenges they face, shared their experiences and lessons learned, and collectively charted a course for the future.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained, the relationships forged, and the ideas generated during this conference would significantly contribute to the effectiveness and success of ongoing joint operations.

“One of the key takeaways from our discussions has been the importance of unity of effort.

“As commanders, it is imperative that we foster a culture of cooperation, collaboration, and synergy among our forces.

“By breaking down barriers, sharing resources, and leveraging each other’s strengths, we can maximise our collective impact and achieve our shared objectives.

“Let us bring this spirit of ‘jointness’ back to our respective task forces and integrate it into our daily operations.

“Similarly, the need to reform the structures of the various operations was keenly noted and will be considered,” he said.

Musa assured the commanders that all identified operational challenges would be addressed to ensure operational effectiveness in all theatres of operation.

He said that the ever-evolving security landscape required the military to continuously assess and improve its strategies, tactics, and capabilities to effectively counter emerging threats.

According to him, embracing new technologies, fostering a culture of innovation, and promoting a learning mind-set are essential for maintaining our operational edge.

He also urged the commanders to always encourage and empower their troops to think creatively, to challenge conventional wisdom, and embrace change as they strive for continuous improvement.

The CDS also re-emphasised the need to prioritise the welfare and professional development of personnel, adding that their greatest asset remains the human capital.

“As commanders, we have a responsibility to ensure their well-being, provide them with the necessary resources and support, and create an environment that nurtures their growth and development.

“Let us invest in their training, mentorship, and career progression, recognizing that their success is intricately tied to the success of our joint operations.

“I would also like to emphasise the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships with the communities we serve.

“The trust and support of the local population are critical in our efforts to counter insurgency, terrorism, and other security challenges.

“We must continue to engage with community leaders, religious leaders, and other stakeholders, listening to their concerns, addressing their grievances, and involving them in the decision-making processes.

“By doing so, we can gain valuable insights, foster cooperation, and build resilient communities that are actively involved in securing their own futures,” he added.

Musa urged them to leave the conference with a renewed sense of purpose, a shared vision for the future, and a commitment to excellence, charging them to be bold, innovative, and proactive in their approach to national security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commanders of all the DHQ led operations like the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Operations Hadin Kai, Hadarin Daji, Safe Haven, Delta Safe, Whirl Stroke and Whirl Punch, participated in the conference.