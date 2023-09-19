No rift between Tinubu, Dokubo-Asari – Militants

By Emma Amaize

MILITANTS under the aegis of the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta, SEFFND, have said there was no disagreement between President Bola Tinubu and leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari.

Leader of the militant group, self-styled General Agadagba 1, aka River Don, who accused some mischievous oil pipeline contractors of sponsoring the blackmail, in a statement , Tuesday, said President Tinubu never barred Dokubo- Asari from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The aim of the blackmailers is to infuse bad blood between Tinubu and Dokubo-Asari to fuel hostilities in the Niger Delta with falsehood and blackmail.

“They also want to create an imaginary rift between him and Tinubu through falsehood and cheap blackmail.

“It is obvious that they are envious of Alhaji Dokubo- Asari taking up a notable position at the centre stage in the seat of power.

“We know those behind the fake news, they are not comfortable with Dokubo- Asari’ s genuine concern and commitment to stand side by side in support of President Tinubu, and for shunning every rebellious attack and criticism.

“We , therefore, call on the desperate pipeline contractors to desist from their negative actions or face the consequences

” We further insist that the government should decentralize the award of oil pipeline surveillance contracts to accommodate all the critical stakeholders and ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta for sustained peace and security. “