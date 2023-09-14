Blackout persists in Abia

power Supply,

By Steve Oko

Despite claims by the Electricity Distribution Company that power had been restored nationwide after the collapse of national grid at the wee hours of Thursday, there is yet no public power supply in Abia State.

There was power outage nationwide following the collapse of the national grid.

Umuahia the capital of Abia State is still in darkness as at the time of filing this report.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company, had in a statement on X , announced that the collapsed national grid had been fixed, and public power supply restored nationwide.

“Dear valued customer, kindly be informed that power supply has been restored from the grid. Thank you for your patience”, the statement read.

Despite the claims, electricity consumers in Umuahia are still counting their losses as power is yet to be restored in the city.

Chibuzo Emuagu, an Aluminum fabricator in Umuahia, said he had been using generator to power his equipment.

He lamented the high cost of fueling the generating set he was using to power his machines, and appealed to Government to intervene.

Attempts to get a reaction from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, did not yield any fruit as the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr Emeka Eze, did not pick a call put to his cell phone.

He had asked our Correspondent to send text message which was done immediately but he had yet to respond as at the time of filing this report.

Eze had earlier in a statement informed EDDC customers in the South East zone that there was a total collapse of the national grid which had affected power supply, appealing for their patience while efforts were being made to fix it.