No knowledge of man birthed “Invasion Praise”, says convener, Kay Wonder

By Ayo Onikoyi

Minister Kayode Solomon popularly known as Kay Wonder is back with the 4th Edition of INVASION PRAISE, a powerful and mighty praise concert holding on September 15, 2023 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking with Potpourri, Kay Wonder shares how the journey began and the vision and inspiration that birthed the Praise Concert

According to him, no knowledge of man birthed the concept, adding that it was purely a divine creation.

“It is not the knowledge of man that brought about the Invasion Praise Concert. It is simply the inspiration from Heaven, the Almighty God. I remember vividly the day God inspired me about the program. I was merely composing a song for a ministration in my church when the inspiration came. I never knew anything about it when God showed me. I was struck by the Spirit and couldn’t put myself together. I saw my picture in a big billboard with a caption ‘INVASION PRAISE’ on my body. It impressed me that God wanted me to organise an event of a huge gathering. It was amazing that the venue we had the first three Editions was exactly what I saw in the encounter,” he narrates.

Kay Wonder affirms that the Concert has become huge as only positive reviews have trailed it

“Going by the reviews, I can attest, and so those who have participated in each event that it could only have been God. Each edition has been a quantum leap on the previous, in terms of attendance, organizations and testimonies such that I ask myself how they happened. Honestly, Invasion Praise is beyond me. I give praise to God for making me just the instrument, he says

While the Concert has been a tremendous success, Kay Wonder asserts that it has also impacted growth on the gospel music industry, uplifting the fortunes of participating Gospel artists, both upcoming and the established ones

“Significantly, the impact has been tremendous. The first Edition was held in March 2019 and barely a week before it took place in 2020, the general lockdown due to the wave of CoronaVirus pandemic foreclosed all preparations made. The loss incurred in the course of preparation was enough to discourage anyone who is out for profit making from such subsequent ventures. However, we braced for another. In September 2021, the second edition took place and so was the third last year September, 2022. To the glory of God, we have always had as our guest Ministers profoundly phenomenal Gospel Artistes as well as upcoming Artistes. None has had any regrets coming for those events as we always make good our promises to the glory of God. Yet Invasion Praise has been free for all participants. Many of the upcoming artistes have risen to stardom through the platforms as they further get recognitions and invitations through their ministrations at Invasion Praise. Many churches equally send their choir to the Concert to learn about its organization and coordination as well getting inspiration from it. We feel humbled to say that the Concert has been a huge blessing beyond the level of quantification. God can only be praised, he says.