No casualty at Lagos collapsed 3-storey building — NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency on Saturday confirmed that there was no casualty in the three-storey building that collapsed at Ikpoh Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The building came down at about 10.00 p.m. on Friday night at No. 14 Ikpoh Street Surulere.

Meanwhile, an occupant of the building, Mr Gervase Anyanwu, a businessman, told NAN that all the other occupants were able to run out of the building before it came down completely.

Anyanwu said that before the building came down, there was a large sound at one of its wings.

“Immediately we heard the sound, all the occupants of the building gathered at the mustard point, before evacuating for safety.

“No casualty was recorded,” Anyanwu said.

Anyanwu said the immediate evacuation of the occupants was “simply by the grace of God”.

However, NAN gathered from another resident of the street that the building had shown serious signs of distress before it came down.

As at the time of this report, escavation of the rubbles from the building was yet to commence, but all the relevant government agencies in charge of emergency had shown their presence at the site. (NAN)