No artist comes close to Michael Jackson – Singer, 66ixx

…releases IVAN mixtape

66ixx has snatched the hearts of a diverse set of audiences. His hit song “Dearly Departed” which was a cover of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” was released right after his IVAN mixtape and it has been everywhere ever since. Most likely on one of your favorite playlists.

The song was dedicated to Takeoff who passed a week before the cover was made. It was performed by 66ixx and his little sister, Bloxxom.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer first caught the attention of the mainstream music industry when “Double Cup,” the single he performed and composed, became a hit in 2021.

He followed up with a mixtape Month Before Midnight with hits like “Day One” and “How I Feel” earning him a loyal fanbase and accolades from top industry rappers like The Game and Lil Gotit. His fans have labeled themselves as Troops”.

Speaking recently on how he got into music, he said, “I was the leader of a church choir at age 6 and was once part of a choir that performed from church to church with me taking the lead role and they always needed me around to perform with merit.”

On his education, he said, “I’m a final year Petroleum Engineering student. I’ve always been trying to keep my education as an important part of my activities. Being the son of a Master’s degree holder, I’m as much a scholar as I’m an artist”

He was reluctant to do music as a profession. It took friends and family who saw his talent to convince him to take music seriously. One of his first singles titled Gucci Mane was recorded when he was 17, only finishing it when he decided to take music seriously.

He’s one of the biggest Michael Jackson fans. It’s always been obvious 66ixx truly idolizes the King of Pop. 66ixx has a whole room dedicated to Michael Jackson which he calls his “MJ SHRINE” containing frames, and MJ merchandise. He also told us he’s been devoted to Michael Jackson since he was a child and the reason he fell in love in love with music was because of Michael. His favorite song of all time is Smooth Criminal. “I am irritated by anyone who will compare MJ to any other artist. He is the most popular person to ever live even in the absence of YouTube and social media, nobody will ever touch such a height of greatness ever again”

66ixx said his IVAN mixtape was written in a day. “The whole IT VISITS AT NIGHT (IVAN) mixtape was written in one day and the rest is history. It was recorded in less than 3 hours.” He concluded