NNPP to Ganduje: You’re a serial loser, not Kwankwaso

…Can’t even win own polling unit

By Bashir Bello

KANO -The Kano State Chairman, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa on Thursday hit back hard on the National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, describing him as a serial loser who lost even at his polling unit in the 2023 general election despite series of promises to deliver the entire state to the party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dungurawa while speaking to newsmen in Kano in reaction to recent comments by Ganduje, said the later failed to deliver the state to Tinubu, the party’s Governorship candidate in Kano, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and even his son, Abba Umar Ganduje lost at their Rimingado, Dawakin-Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency.

The NNPP chairman who reminded Ganduje of his political trajectory, said he won previous elections in the state through the support of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“If Ganduje has forgotten, he is talking to his Political Master, who he served as Deputy Governor for 8 years and same Kwankwaso made him representative of Lake Chad and also his Personal Secretary when he was Minister of Defense.

“The same Kwankwaso after ensuring that he kept Ganduje closely helping him to survive Political life, he ensured that in 2015 he personally despite all odds made him Governor in Kano”.

He added that, “it will amount to Political betrayal for Ganduje to now have the guts to speak ill of Kwankwaso, because there has been a time when even Ganduje in tears said that he has nothing to pay Kwankwaso what he did to him in life”.

Dungurawa, challenged Ganduje on how many times did he win elections on his own, from 1999 to date? What happened in just recent elections, when he clearly lost in his hometown, Ganduje and where he couldn’t even wi his own polling unit.

He said, “if not Ganduje, who quickly forget recent realities, just this 2023, he cannot win Kano despite the fact that Kwankwaso came in with a new brand Party and not only his Governorship Candidate, even his own Son he made to contest House of Representatives he was defeated hands down by Kwankwaso, so what is he talking about”.

The Kano NNPP Chairman, said the child play they did in the Elections Tribunal, thinking is what gives him hopes to open his Mouth any how, it will soon be overturned at the Appeal Court.

He notes, “just because, Ganduje managed his ways to become the National Chairman of APC, which would soon be taking over, he thinks Kwankwaso is his mates, well time will surely show who is who”, Dungurawa boosted.

Recall that the APC National Chairman and former governor, Ganduje was quoted while formally receiving the NNPP Bauchi State Governorship candidate, Haliru Dauda Jika into the party in Abuja, described Kwankwaso as serial loser would rather be a king in hell and servant in paradise.