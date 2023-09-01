NNPP Crisis: ‘Suspension’ of Kwankwaso null, void from inception – Party chieftain, Yesufu

Kwankwaso

By Uche Kenechukwu

The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers and member of Kwankwansiya Movement, Abubakar Yesufu, has dismissed the suspension of the National Leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying the action was null and void from inception.

He also said the expulsion of a group he described as a dissident group in the party has restored sanity to the fold.

Yesufu, who said this at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport yesterday in Lagos, said the purported suspension of Kwankwaso was void from inception, and noted that there is no faction in NNPP.

His words: “There is no faction in the party. The purported suspension of Dr Musa Kwankwaso is a little storm in a teacup and the expulsion of the dissident group has restored confidence in the NNPP family.

“The party’s National Working Committee, NWC, was right in wielding the big stick against those who sat in Apapa and purportedly suspended the National Leader of the party, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. It was an action that remains void from inception because of the earlier suspension of the dissidents about a month ago. I urge Nigerians to keep investing their confidence in the party as the only group that can rescue the country from a grim future. Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso is the leader and the messiah sent to accomplish this feat.

“The recent presidential and other polls do not represent the strength of the party among the voting masses.

“Our aims, which are to restore hope to the hopeless, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, educate the ignorant, and house the homeless remain undiminished.”