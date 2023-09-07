NNPP Chairmen, 700 others decamp to Labour Party in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Nine ward Chairmen and about 700 others have decamped from the New Nigerian People’s Party, (NNPP) to the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna state.

The Member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in the state, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams together with the Northwest Chairmannof LP Hon. Umaru Mohammadu,have on Thursday received the decampees in Kaduna.

The Ward Chairmen with the 700 supporters were from Kujama, Narayi, Sabon-Tasha, Kakau, Sabon-Gari Rido, Nasarawa, Gwagwada and Yelwa ward who decided to dump the NNPP , saying they would strengthen the Peter Obi Movement and that of Hon Ekene in the North west region.

While receiving them at his Constituency Office together with other LP chieftains,Hon Ekene said they have taken the right decision in view of the rising profile of Labour Party in the state.

“More stakeholders from different political parties will have no choice than to come into the party considering the good representation we have seen so far. History is about to be made in Kaduna and the nation because the Labour Party is a movement which is set to present a benchmark for good governance and take over the reins of power for the benefit of all.”

“I specially congratulate all of you for this decision. When you give people good representation, they will have no choice than to take advantage of the process. So we will continue to do our best like we have always been doing to ensure that they get what belongs to them and improve their livelihoods,” he said.

The Kujama Ward Chairman, Mr. Nuhu Aruwa said “we have no choice than to come and associate with Labour Party, considering the good works Ekene has been doing since he assumed office as a Federal Lawmaker.”

“Since Ekene who also doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Sport assumed office, he has been the talk of the town following his good work, therefore it’s pertinent that we also identify ourselves with him for the overall interest of our ward, Local Government and the state at large,” he said.

The Rido Ward Women Leader, Firdausi George said “there is no better decision than this. With Ekene I am optimistic that we will not regret our decision. Labour Party is the best place to be at the moment and we are going to do everything humanly possible to contribute our quota to the growth of the party.”

“There’s no doubt, the defection today will have huge impact on who becomes the winner of the forthcoming bye-election for the Kaduna state House of Assembly in Chikun Local Government Area, following the demise of Hon. Madami Garba of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) few months ago,” she said.