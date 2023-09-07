NNPCL not opposed to sales of Agip shares to Oando – Spokesman

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has clarified that it was not against the sales of shares by Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOC, to indigenous oil company, Oando Oil Limited.

The clarification came a day after a letter written by its subsidiary, NNPC E & P Limited raising issues of the sale of shares became public.

In the letter, signed by NEPL Managing Director, Ali Zarah, the company called for the deal to follow due process to avoid future litigation.

Zarah stated that purported assignment of NAOC’s participating interest in OMLs 60, 61, 62 and 63 to Oando Oil would have far far-reaching contractual/legal implications in relation to the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) dated July 1991 governing the operations of the NAOC/NEPL/OOL Joint Venture.

He pointed out that “Clause 19.11 of the J0A provides that “No party may assign or transfer its interest or any part thereof without the prior written consent of the other Parties, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld”.

“By virtue of this provision, a Party seeking to transfer part or the whole of its participating interest in the Joint Venture is obligated to seek the prior written consent of the other parties. In this instance, NAOc did not inform NEPL of any proposed assignment of its participating interest to OOL or any other party neither did NAOC seek and obtain the mandatory pre-divestment written consent and approval from NEPL in accordance with Clause 19.1.1. of the JOA

“It is imperative for you to note that failure to obtain NEPL’s prior written consent and approval with regards to the alleged transfer of your interests in the joint assets constitutes a grave breach of the terms of theJOA and NEPL reserves its rights in relation to the said breach -including NEPL’s entitlement to invalidate the purported assignment to OOL”.

But in a statement yesterday, NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer, GarbaDeen Muhammad said the national oil company was not opposed to the deal.

He said: “It has come to our notice that a routine communication in the form of a letter written by NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) to its JV Partner, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited is being interpreted to suggest that NNPC Ltd is opposed to the sale of NAOC shares to Oando PLC. This is not correct.

“NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the letter was sent by NEPL, an NNPC Ltd. subsidiary. However, nowhere was opposition or objection to the transaction the letter. NEPL is only drawing attention to certain important clauses in the Joint Operating Agreement between it, NAOC and OOL; which might have been overlooked in error. Adherence to those clauses will protect the transaction, now and in the future”, he explained.