NLC’s proposed strike won’t be in workers’ interest – SGF, Akume

—Nigeria to hold low key Independence Anniversary

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, on Wednesday, said that the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which is expected to commence if the government fails to attend to their demands will not be in the interest of workers.

Senator Akume also added that the 2023 Independence Day anniversary will be held in a low-key fashion, but he did not give a reason it should be so.

The SGF stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “Independence Day is a very historic event for any country and we in Nigeria are no exception. We are fully prepared for this year’s celebration but for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-keyed.

“This year’s celebration is going to be low-keyed, there will be no room for a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations. “

Akume admonished Nigerians to use the independence anniversary to reflect deeply on the unity of the country and the journey ahead.

He assured citizens that better days lie ahead for the country, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is a time for reflection for us as a people and the journey forward for the nation, which is being led appropriately by the captain of the ship, President Bola Tinubu. We are wishing Nigerians the best of luck and we want to assure them that better days are coming and pretty soon too,” he added.

Commenting on the proposed strike by the organised labour, the Secretary to the Government said he was optimistic that issues concerning the strike would be addressed amicably.

He, therefore, called on organised labour to be patient as the government finds a solution to their demands.

“The Labour leaders are very patriotic Nigerians and we want to believe correctly that nobody would want to have a strike at this time of our history because it is not in the interest of the workers and it is not in the interest of anybody.

“This government is very determined to raise the standard of living of the Nigerian workers and to create prosperity for all and that is not something that can be done overnight. So it will be inappropriate to begin to judge the government on the basis of the few months that it has spent in office,” Akume stated.

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong said that the government will continue to discuss with the labour for a harmonious relationship.

He said, “We have come to discuss with the issues we discussed and also follow up. The President is not around and many of the issues, we will continue to discuss with the Vice President so that there will be smooth, harmonious relationship with the labour.”

Asked whether there is any hope concerning the deadline for indefinite strike by the organised labour, he said, “N,o, no, no! As for me I don’t think there is any problem. We have fully spent time with the Nigerian labour and posture of the President too is towards welfare and prosperity for workers.

“We have no doubt and that’s why many of the meetings we have with them we are not ending up boxing ourselves, we smile, all.of is. We hope that the best is going to come.”

Pressed further to comment on the situation of things as regards the proposed threat by the labour unions, the Minister was not forthcoming on what Nigerians would expect.

He simply said, “Don’t worry about that. That’s why I said it’s a friendly engagement we are doing with them. We don’t have any fears about some of the things they put and also the suggestions and the package of the federal government.”

Specifically asked whether there will be no strike from September 21, he said, “I don’t want to say that; I’m not the NLC’s President.”