NLCC, Cycology Club rekindle hope against prostate, cervical cancers

By Sola Ogundipe

It was festive fun when a group of cyclists braved the early morning downpour in Lagos on Saturday to mark a symbolic ride against prostate and ovarian cancer. The menacing storm and flash floods that punctuated the morning weren’t enough to dampen the determination, enthusiasm, and passion of the riders.

The 45-minute ride, which took off from The Syrian Club, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi, and terminated at Nakenohs on Alexander Avenue, was organized by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority—Lossa University Teaching Hospital Cancer Centre, NLCC, in collaboration with the Cycology Cycling Club.

The Centre Director, NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre, Dr Lilian Ekpo, who spoke at the end of the exercise, said the purpose of the event, themed “Ride Against Prostate and Ovarian Cancer”, was to symbolically take a stand against prostate and cervical cancers.

“This is a statement of hope, resilience, and solidarity against prostate and ovarian cancer,” Ekpo noted. “We have symbolically taken a stand, an active motion against a disease that has affected countless lives, both directly and indirectly.

“It’s quite fitting that the Cycology Cycling Club is our partner in this endeavour. Cycling is not just a physical exercise. It’s a metaphor for the life of a cancer patient. There are ups and downs, challenging terrain, moments of exhaustion, and times of exhilaration, but what is the most crucial part? Never stopping. Continually pedal forward, no matter the odds.”

Ekpo remarked that the NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre (NLCC) offers advanced diagnostic and treatment services, ensuring patients receive the best possible care.

She observed that the centre also emphasizes the human touch, emotional support, and commitment to celebrating life amidst challenges, extending beyond battling cancer to cherish life and its precious moments.

Acknowledging the doctors, nurses, support staff, and the entire NLCC team, Ekpo said their unwavering dedication is what propels the centre to greater heights.

“Every day, your work transforms lives, offering hope where there might have been despair. Today’s event is a testament to our collective efforts, and I’m deeply proud to be part of this exceptional activity,” she affirmed.

The director noted that, like all cancers, ovarian and prostate cancers bring with them stories of struggle, pain, and uncertainty.

“But they also bring tales of hope, determination, and victory. At NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre, every day we bear witness to these tales. With our state-of-the-art care and technology, we are committed to ensuring that more stories end in triumph and fewer in despair.”

Noting that technology alone cannot eradicate cancer, Ekpo argued that community efforts, awareness, and preventive measures are crucial.

“Today’s event highlights the importance of regular check-ups, early detection, and prompt treatment. We often hear that ‘knowledge is power.” In the context of cancer, knowledge is not just power; it’s a lifesaver. Knowing the signs, understanding the risks, and acting promptly can quite literally mean the difference between life and death.”

The NLCC boss emphasized the importance of spreading awareness and supporting those battling prostate and ovarian cancer, even as she gave kudos to the Cycology Cycling Club for their support and acknowledged the media’s role in amplifying their message.

She called for continued collaboration in creating a cancer-free world, not just on bicycles but also in promoting a healthier lifestyle.

On her part, the NLCC’s Head of Research and Pediatric Radiation Oncology, Dr. Adedayo Joseph, explained that there is a link between cycling and prostate cancer reduction.

Joseph, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist who spoke while giving an interactive presentation on ovarian and prostate cancer after the event, alluded to clinical evidence.

“From clinical trials and collected data, there is evidence to show that there is a link between this activity and prostate cancer. However, bicycling can reduce your risk, and this falls back into balance. If you have a generally healthy lifestyle and you are doing a healthy check once a year if you are doing your prostate check regularly, and if you are cycling, there are so many benefits.

Common risk factors that lead to an increased chance of prostate cancer development include age, with most cases of prostate cancer developing in the over-50s. Another is ethnicity, as people of African ancestry have a higher likelihood of being diagnosed and dying.

Lower levels of activity and a higher body fat percentage are other risk factors, and a family history is a good indicator of whether you are more likely to develop prostate cancer.

All men over the age of 50 should be aware of the increased risk of prostate cancer and consider getting tested, while those with an increased risk should also consider getting checked at 45 years old.