News

September 5, 2023

NLC Strike: Workers observe total compliance in Nasarawa

By David Odama

Official activities in Nasarawa state crumbled Tuesday in Nasarawa state  as workers in the state observed total compliance  to the two day warning strike declared by the organized Labour union.

Activities  in the banking industry,   state secretariat, judicial  system were completely shut in full compliance  making it extremely difficult for people’s with court cases impossible to access judicial attention.

When our correspondent  visited the federal secretariat hosting majority of the federal government ministries and parastatals, it was observed that only security at the gate were seen keeping vigil to prevent hoodlums taking advantage of the strike action.

Banks, hospitals deserted following the labour official continued monitoring to ensure total compliance as at mid day  zenith, First bank, Guarantee trust bank, keystone, stanbic, Ecobank and host of other banks were shut for commercial activities.

In an interview, Nasarawa State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ismaila Okoh who led  officials of the union to offices to ensure enforcement, called on the state and federal government to commence  provision of relief measures to workers considering the hardship  since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Some students of  state and the Federal University in Lafia decried the effect of the strike on their studies  and called for  urgent resolution of the crisis for the interest of the citizens.

Meanwhile, security were  beefed up in Lafia and other strategic locations in the state at  the commencement of the  nationwide warning strike

Police Public Relations Officer of the State,  DSP Ramhan Nansel  assured that  measure  have been put in place  to ensure peace throughout the  strike.

Nansel called on residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully  and report any  activity suspected to be  a threat to the peace of the state to security agencies for  prompt action.

