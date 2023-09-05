NLC Strike: Workers observe total compliance in Nasarawa

By David Odama

Official activities in Nasarawa state crumbled Tuesday in Nasarawa state as workers in the state observed total compliance to the two day warning strike declared by the organized Labour union.

Activities in the banking industry, state secretariat, judicial system were completely shut in full compliance making it extremely difficult for people’s with court cases impossible to access judicial attention.

When our correspondent visited the federal secretariat hosting majority of the federal government ministries and parastatals, it was observed that only security at the gate were seen keeping vigil to prevent hoodlums taking advantage of the strike action.

Banks, hospitals deserted following the labour official continued monitoring to ensure total compliance as at mid day zenith, First bank, Guarantee trust bank, keystone, stanbic, Ecobank and host of other banks were shut for commercial activities.

In an interview, Nasarawa State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ismaila Okoh who led officials of the union to offices to ensure enforcement, called on the state and federal government to commence provision of relief measures to workers considering the hardship since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Some students of state and the Federal University in Lafia decried the effect of the strike on their studies and called for urgent resolution of the crisis for the interest of the citizens.

Meanwhile, security were beefed up in Lafia and other strategic locations in the state at the commencement of the nationwide warning strike

Police Public Relations Officer of the State, DSP Ramhan Nansel assured that measure have been put in place to ensure peace throughout the strike.

Nansel called on residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully and report any activity suspected to be a threat to the peace of the state to security agencies for prompt action.