NLC Strike: Warning strike records substantial compliance in Benue

…as hospitals, banks, govt offices remain shut

…NLC Chair condemns resort to palliatives, says it’s not sustainable

….calls for urgent repair of refineries to drive down petrol pump price

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The two day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over the petrol subsidy removal Tuesday recorded substantial compliance in Benue state as most banks were shut to customers while majority of the civil servants, in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government stayed away from their duty posts.

Some of the banks visited in Makurdi the state capital, had their gates locked while those that opened for business were compelled to close shop by Labour leaders who were seen moving round town to ensure compliance.

However, a section of civil servants who reported for work to provide skeletal services in the state were said to be members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

Contacted, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, JoSTUM, branch, Prof. Simon Ejembi confirmed to newsmen that the union was joining the action while the ASUU Chairman, Benue State University, BSU, Dr. Tarnongo Kwaghfan could not be reached for his comments but it was reliably gathered that activities were also halted at the institution.

It was a similar scenario at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Makurdi where workers also stayed away from their duty posts.

The strike did not however hinder traders in markets in the town from carrying on with the day’s business activities which went on without any hindrance.

Speaking to newsmen on the decision of the NLC to call out workers, the Benue State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Terungwa Igbe who led a team to monitor the exercise maintained that the timing of the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government was completely wrong.

The NLC Chairman said: “The fuel subsidy removal is something that has affected all of us. Before now if you have N20,000 it was something but now it is worthless. If you buy N10,000 fuel it will hardly take you for three days. The hardship in the country is too much, and the government is looking the other way.

“That is why we have asked the industrial unions to tell their members to stay at home. I will not enforce it since it is just a warning strike but what we are doing is for everyone’s benefit. Even if you are a rich man and feel it does not affect you, the money you have will continue to loose it value.”

On the failure of the TUC to join the action, Comrade Igbe said “TUC non participation in the warning strike will not affect us. There are certain categories of people or groups like the Christians and Muslims who do not belong to any of these unions, and you know that their population is large but they are affected by the fuel subsidy removal. So, it is not an issue of NLC or TUC but it is an issue of all Nigerians.

“What we are saying is that palliative is not sustainable because for instance, if you are given N10,000 for one year, after then what happens? We are not saying that the money the Federal Government gave to State Governments as palliative is small, what we are saying is that palliative is not the way to go.

“The way to go is to repair the refineries and the price of petrol will come down. When the price of fuel is reduced, it affects the price of everything and everyone enjoys it including the market people, traders and workers alike.

“The fact of the matter which we all know is that the moment you tamper with the pump price of fuel, it will affect every sector of the economy. So, the whole idea of palliatives is condemnable.”