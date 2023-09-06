NLC strike stalls tribunal judgement in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

The ongoing two days warning strike called by leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday stalled a judgement by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as judicial workers in the State shut gate of the court in Abeokuta.

The NASS tribunal had fixed Wednesday for the judgement in a petition filed against the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 was filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dada Ganiyu Adeleke.

It was reliably gathered that leaders of the State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) locked gate of the Magistrates’ Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, venue of the tribunal’s sitting, in compliance with the ongoing two-day warning strike.

The State Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Olanrewaju Ajiboye told the newsmen that judicial workers locked the gate in compliance with the national body’s directive on the two-day warning strike.

“The tribunal is expected to sit today (Wednesday), but they (judges) are unable to sit because we have locked the gate of the Court in compliance with the directive of the NLC national body. This is why the Tribunal cannot sit,” he said.

When asked if he’s aware that election tribunal’s proceeding is time bound, Ajiboye responded: “We can’t throw the gate open and allow tribunal to sit; that will mean we intentionally sabotage the struggle of the workers most especially the judicial workers.

“The tribunal has the right to sit anywhere, but this is our own premises, we can always close it as directed by the national body of the union.”