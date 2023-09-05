NLC Strike: Partial compliance in Kwara

.as NLC chairman avoids journalists

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Civil servants in Kwara state did not join the national warning strike ordered by the leadership of the union as workers were at their various points of duties Wednesday morning.

Vanguard reliably gathered that workers had earlier been directed by the state leadership to embark on strike before another counter directive came in the evening of Tuesday that they should ignore the strike.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Muritala Saheed tactically avoided journalists and never received nor returned several calls to his line.

The NLC Secretariat also on the High Court axis was open but empty of human beings.

Some workers who spoke with Vanguard Correspondent on condition of anonymity claimed that they didn’t join the strike because their leaders didn’t direct them.

Also checks by our correspondent revealed that gate to the Kwara state Civil Service Secretariat along High court Area of the state was flung open as at the time of filing this report.

Later in the afternoon it was reliably gathered that in an apparent show of division in the hierarchy of the labour union, some of them went to lock up the gates at Water corporation office and chase the workers out.

Meanwhile some commercial banks opened their gates to customers in Ilorin, Kwara state capital while some shut their gates.

Meanwhile the Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart Tunde Joseph told journalists that his union has not joined the strike.

“We are not on strike because our national body is against the strike,” he said.

Commenting on the success or otherwise of the strike, the state Chair of National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees Comrade Kayode Ehindero said the strike is a success.

“Our Union is on strike. NLC is supposed to be on strike but everybody to his own tent. I don’t understand NLC. I have carried out picketing for our branches to ensure that everybody is at home.

“Some banks are not working. It shows that the strike is a success.”