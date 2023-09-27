NLC strike: Nothing has been achieved, all our approaches to govt failed – Joe Ajaero

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero said all approaches made to the Nigerian government by Congress to reach a truce on its demands have failed.

Ajaero stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

He stated, “From item one to item seven, nothing has been achieved. That is the height of insensitivity. We are in an emergency asking for more time is a crime.”

Recall that the NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC had earlier declared an indefinite strike starting from October 3.

The two labour unions have told Nigerians to stockpile foodstuffs because the strike would shut down economic activities in the country.

Ajaero and the TUC, Festus Osifo disclosed this after their separate Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the communique read by the two Presidents, the indefinite strike was as a result of the alleged insensitivity of government to the plights of Nigerians as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy and continuous demonstration of unwillingness and complete lack of initiative.