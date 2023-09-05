NLC Strike: Low compliance in Delta

..NASS took N70 bn as palliatives – State NLC Chair

By Ochuko Akuopha

THERE was low compliance with the warning strike action embarked upon by National Labour Congress, NLC, in Delta State on Tuesday.

While some workers stayed away from their duty posts, others were seen milling around their work premises at the Federal Secretariat and Chike Edozien Secretariat, Asaba.

Some of the workers who were at the premises, were seen in clusters discussing the situation in hushed voices.

A worker who sought anonymity, expressed discontentment with what he described as the poor coordination of the strike action in the State.

“We expect the leadership of the NLC in the state to properly sensitive workers on the importance of the action but they are nowhere to be found,” he said.

Chairman of the State Chapter of NLC, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, however said: “In Delta State, the compliance is very high. You must not forget that we have NLC and TUC. NLC is controlling 90 percent of the unions and TUC, 10 percent.

“The 90 percent of the union that are under NLC have shut down. Maybe only the few people around government offices are the TUC people.

“A good government listens to the yearnings and aspirations of the people. They have come out with bad policies and the bad policies are making people to suffer.

“We are saying that they should do something that will alleviate the suffering of the people and they said they will constitute a committee and for two to three months, the committee did not hold a meeting.

“While they are doing that, the National Assembly members have taken N70 billion as their own palliative and they are not doing anything about the poor man, so NLC is of the opinion that if we don’t take a drastic action, they will not do anything. They will just pretend as if nothing is happening until we forget about the matter.”