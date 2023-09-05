NLC  Strike: Labour pickets Taraba state Secretariat, evicts workers

By Femi Bolaji

Despite the notice for a two day warning strike, some workers in Taraba state Tuesday came to work.

It was gathered that the State Secretariat was open for work earlier in the day but the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress while ensuring total compliance told workers to vacate their various offices.

Other major government parastatals were also not left behind.

Skeletal activities which earlier took place in the state University was suspended in compliance to the strike action, while the gate of the State Polytechnic and College of Agriculture was shut.

However commercial banks were open to customers and daily banking operations persisted unhindered.