NLC Strike grounds commercial activities in Port Harcourt as CLO kicks

By Daniel Abia

Commercial activities in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital were grounded on Tuesday following the 2-day warning strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, to drive home their displeasure over the subsidy policy of the federal government.

Banks, some filling stations and other commercial institutions along the busy Port Harcourt/Aba expressway, Odili, Abuloma, Sani Abacha and the Ikwerre roads were shut down as part of the warning strike while some major roads were in the state capital were virtually empty.

Meanwhile, the south-south zonal chairman of the civil liberty organization, CLO, Comrade Karl Chinedu said the rights group was not convinced with the position of the NLC to embark on the warning strike.

Comrade Chinedu said Nigerians were fully aware that the President Bola Tinubu government is “anti-masses”, wondering why NLC should always keep talking about the welfare of only workers when millions of Nigerians are dying of poverty occasioned by the hardship resulting from the policies of this government.

The CLO zonal chairman said the strike should focus on forcing government to fix the four refineries which have been grounded over the years thereby causing Nigerians untold hardship.

“What is the 2-day warning strike for? We need to address serious issues like the fuel regime, the grounded refineries among other important matters that affect the day to day lives of Nigerians. Right now, I don’t know why NLC has called for the 2-day warning strike.

“We are very weary of NLC. You will be surprised that after this warning strike, NLC will announce the suspension of the main strike. What are the concrete demands that NLC is discussing with the federal government? We need to embark on serious demonstration in this country to force this government to publish the names of those who benefitted from the subsidy.

“Nigerians want to know the beneficiaries of the subsidy regime or are they ghosts! Why has this government and the past ones not thought it right to fix the four ailing refineries and stop the fraud associated with the importation of refined crude!”

Comrade Chinedu noted that the timing of the ongoing warning strike by the NLC was wrong giving the judgment of the presidential election tribunal scheduled on Wednesday.