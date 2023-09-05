NLC Strike: Economic activities ongoing in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Despite the nationwide protests announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, economic activities are ongoing in Kebbi state.

As at 12 pm, on Tuesday, civil servants were seen performing their respective duties at the state secretariat.

However, when our correspondent visited GRA area in Birnin Kebbi, staff and lawyers were seen in the court preparing to begin court proceedings.

A check at some hospitals in Kebbi state, revealed that doctors and nurses were up to their duties, attending to patients at the emergency unit.

Banks as at 12 noon are fully operational in Kebbi state.