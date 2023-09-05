NLC strike: Deal decisively with anyone plotting to cause crisis, NURTW urges security agencies

By Luminous Jannamike

Against the backdrop of the ongoing strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has called on the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to decisively deal with anyone planning to cause disturbance in Abuja using the union’s name.

The call came in response to an alleged plan by the leadership of the Lagos State Park Management Committee to stage a violent protest in the nation’s capital.

This protest is reportedly targeted against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) due to the ongoing crisis within the union.

According to Comrade Anthony Chukwudi Asogwa, the General Secretary of the Union, a reliable intelligence report suggests that the leaders of the Lagos State Park Management Committee are planning to mobilize thugs from Lagos to Abuja.

He explained that these individuals, disguised in the union’s uniform, are expected to cause chaos and terror in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement, Asogwa stressed that such actions are not representative of the NURTW, a union committed to lawfulness and order.

He said, “Again, we want to notify the security agencies and the general public about the plot by some leaders of the Lagos State Park Management Committee to hire thugs from Lagos to stage a protest against the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) regarding the crisis in the union.

“We have reliable information that they are en route to Abuja with the intention of causing confusion and crisis in the city.

“Through this medium, we call upon the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to take immediate action and deal decisively with anyone who plans to incite a crisis in the name of the union within the city.

*We want to make it clear that these individuals do not represent our union, and we have no association with such a protest. As law-abiding citizens, our members will not stoop so low as to create confusion and disrupt the maintenance of law and order.”

This development came after the national secretariat of the NURTW was violently seized by members of the Park Management Committee from the South West, an act that the Nigeria Labour Congress labeled as a coup against the democratically elected President of the union.

The NLC has since issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to intervene and restore order.