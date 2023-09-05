NLC: Niger workers in total compliance with the strike

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Workers in Niger state, Tuesday, joined their counterparts nationwide to protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government.

The stay at home order given by the national body of the Congress for a two day warning strike was strictly adhered to by all categories of workers in the state which was monitored by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by its chairman, Comrade Idris Lafene with their movements strictly guarded and monitored by security agents to ensure that it was devoid of any violence.

The Minna General Hospital, IBB Specialist Hospital, old and new Secretariats and other Departments and Agencies outside the Secretariats were under lock and key.

The state Chairman and his team entered most of the premises to inspect the various offices to ensure that no staff was inside.

Lafene expressed satisfaction over the level of compliance stating that the state NLC is still not happy with the exemption of civil servants and pensioners from the distribution of palliatives which begins across the state today.

“Our demand besides the palliatives in the state include N50,000 flat rate as palliatives for all workers and retirees in the state and local government areas alongside the implementation of minimum pension based on N30,000 national minimum wage to retirees in the state and local government areas.

Workers across the 25 local government areas of the state also complied with the strike.