NLC insists on continuing two day warning strike, as Presidential Tribunal gives judgment tomorrow

By Nwafor Sunday

As Nigerians await the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has insisted on continuing it remaining two day warning strike.

The Labour union commenced its warning strike today, shutting down economic activities across the country.

Reports filled by our correspondents across the nation, revealed that many business activities, banks, courtrooms were shut, as civil servants observe the warning strike.

Recall that NLC through its president Joe Ajaero vowed to embark on a two-day warning strike in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

However, Vanguard had reported how the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, (tribunal) sitting in Abuja, would on Wednesday, deliver judgment on petitions seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

As businesses and economic activities were partially paralyzed in Abuja today, won’t the planned two day strike affect tomorrow’s judgement?.

When contacted, the leadership of the NLC vowed to continue the strike, noting that it will serve as a warning to the Federal government to as a matter of urgent address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.