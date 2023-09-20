NLC asks police to release NURTW leaders, vacate secretariat

By Victor AhiumaYoung & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has demanded the immediate release of detained leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and police occupation of the Union’s Abuja National Secretariat.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, told Vanguard that the Police detention of the elected leaders of NURTW while interlopers to the NURTW leadership go about on the streets with police escorts is tantamount to a coup d’état that must be ended immediately.

Ajaero argued that Nigeria could not be at the forefront of campaigning against violent takeover of elected and legitimate governments abroad, but encouraging and supporting same at home.

He said: “The continued incarceration of the elected leaders of NURTW including the President and General Secretary is an aberration. We told the Minister of Labour yesterday (Monday) that this action of the government is causing a lot of tension and restiveness.

“How can Nigeria be condemning coup d’état abroad and encouraging as well as supporting same in the country? We cannot understand why legitimate leaders of the NURTW are incarcerated while interlopers have been given police protection to occupy the Union’s national secretariat.

“We have called for the immediate release of the detained leaders and for the police to vacate the occupation of the secretariat. The matter is purely an intra-union issue in which the police have decided to take sides. We once again, call on the police to vacate the secretariat and immediately release all the detained leaders of the NURTW.”

Recall that the NLC had in a statement last Friday accused the Nigeria Police of taking sides with one of the factions in the crisis rocking the leadership of the NURTW, saying, among others, “The NLC is also alarmed by the Police’s handling of the matter. Our investigations suggest undue favouritism by the State in enforcing peace.

“We are perturbed to learn that the democratically elected leaders of the Union are being detained while the other parties have been discreetly released. Justice demands equal treatment in conflicts of this nature.”

Meanwhile, Rights activists under the aegis of Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights, CHSR, have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to resist pressure to be dragged into the agenda of individuals who are determined to hijack legitimate structures and constituted authorities of NURTW.

At a briefing yesterday, President of CHSR, Alex Omotehinse, among others, said “It should be worrisome that the civilian coup in NURTW clearly appears to enjoy active connivance of the Nigerian State as manifested by the partisanship of the Nigerian Police.

“What are however of immediate concern and source of worry are the subterranean manoeuvres to impose MC Oluomo as leader of NURTW in Lagos State in spite of having publicly severed relationship with NURTW and assumed a new role.

“We are deeply worried that the undemocratic and crude imposition of outsiders on legitimately constituted authority through the back doors and dark corridors to hijack the leadership of the NURTW is manifesting in Lagos State. Our position is clearly in defence of the constitutional rights of citizens in a democratic dispensation.

“The right to form and belong to an association including Trade Union based on established laws and regulations is eloquently recognised and guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“As far as we know and in line with what is already a public knowledge, MC Oluomo belongs to Parks and Garages Management while Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the duly and legally recognised leader of Lagos State Council of NURTW under an extant law that is sacrosanct.

“The NURTW structure and Alhaji Fatai leadership have not been allowed to operate by Lagos State government on account of alleged proscription of the union notwithstanding that the union has remained law abiding in demonstration of commitment to the stability and advancement of the developmental agenda of Lagos.”