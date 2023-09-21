Nkeiruka Obi listed among MIPAD 2023 Most Influential Health Personalities

By Chioma Obinna

In celebration of global black excellence, Nkeiruka Obi, Vice President and Regional Director, of Africa at Smile Train, has been listed as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent, MIPAD, to be honoured in this year’s roll call.

She will be honoured, alongside Nigeria’s Health Minister, Dr Mohammed Ali Pate as one of MIPAD’s 100 Most Influential Global Health and Wellness Personalities for the year 2023 in recognition of her unwavering dedication to cleft care in Nigeria, Africa, and globally.

The MIPAD unveiled the list of those to be honoured ahead of its annual Recognition Week for the year 2023 scheduled to be held from September 28th to October 2nd in New York, United States. This coincides with the commencement of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The event is renowned for bringing together a diverse group of Black leaders, visionaries, and influencers from around the world to discuss issues affecting people of African descent and celebrate remarkable success stories.

Nkeiruka Obi’s inclusion in this year’s exclusive list of honourees alongside other eminent Nigerians like Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Minister of Health, Dr Tom Coker, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Kate Isa, a revolutionary in the area of Laboratory Sciences and many others is a testament to her outstanding contributions to healthcare in Nigeria, Africa, and globally through her work with Smile Train.

She has led efforts and interventions that have built a sustainable and partnership-driven approach in cleft care with outstanding results across the continent.

Her efforts have transformed the lives of numerous vulnerable individuals, particularly children born with clefts, providing them with life-changing surgeries and support that not only restore their smiles but also their dignity and pride.

The theme for this year’s event is “Attaining Equity for People of African Descent Worldwide,” which aligns with MIPAD’s commitment to promoting equality and justice. The recognition of Nkeiruka Obi underscores her role in ensuring that every child born with a cleft, regardless of social status, has an equal opportunity to aspire and lead a normal life. This is achieved through training healthcare workers, equipping hospitals, and establishing partnerships that aim to perpetuate Smile Train’s work for future generations. Undoubtedly, this makes her a beacon of hope in the realm of global health and wellness.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nkeiruka Obi for this well-deserved recognition and eagerly anticipate her participation alongside other influential personalities at MIPAD Recognition Week 2023 in New York City. This event promises to be a remarkable gathering of changemakers and thought leaders, fostering discussions, collaboration, and inspiration for a brighter future. The impact of this global assembly of influential figures in health and wellness is bound to energise the recipient and propel her to greater heights as she continues to lead Smile Train’s mission.

In the spotlight of the annual MIPAD Recognition Week 2023 is Kamil Olufowobi, the Founder and President of MIPAD, whose visionary leadership has been instrumental in bringing together a global assembly of exceptional individuals of African descent who have made indelible contributions to society. Under his guidance, MIPAD continues to amplify the narratives of Black excellence, uncovering untold stories of triumph and perseverance even in the most unexpected places and high positions. Olufowobi’s dedication to promoting equity and equality in communities worldwide is at the heart of MIPAD’s mission. We salute Jamil Olufowobi for his leadership and tireless efforts in recognising and celebrating the achievements of people of African descent globally.

MIPAD is a global civil society initiative supporting the International Decade for People of African Descent, as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly. It identifies and celebrates high achievers of African descent in both public and private sectors worldwide, fostering recognition, justice, and development.