NITDA Installs Digital Economy Centre in S/Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, has approved the deployment of a Digital Economy Centre, DEC, in Kafanchan, headquarters of Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Already, the Principal of Government Secondary School Kafanchan Senior, Mr. Simon Yusuf said he has taken delivery of the materials meant for installation to facilitate digital services in the area.

The Digital Economy Centre will comprise of computers, internet connectivity, Local Area Network, e-learning solution, solar-powered inverter, generator, among others and was expected to be completed soon.

The Senator representing the Zone in the 10th Senate, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung, secured the approval of the Agency to install a 300 capacity women and youth training centre within his constituency for which the school was selected amongst the five project sites earlier suggested.

While receiving the equipment at the school premises on Saturday in Kafanchan, the Principal of the school, thanked the Senator for nominating GSS Kafanchan for the project.

He promised to champion the safeguarding of the equipment for the benefit of all especially students, to enable them have access to digital resources and improve their learning experience.

According to him, of all the expected materials needed for the smooth take off of the centre, he has taken delivery of over 80 percent of the materials.

Senator Katung commended NITDA for the rapid deployment of the ICT equipment, which he said would translate to a more digital savvy community in his Senatorial District.