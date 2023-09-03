NITDA graduates 282 kids on emerging technologies

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA in collaboration with the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), at the weekend graduated 282 kids from its STEM Bootcamp for Kids (SB4Kids).

The week-long training programme, which was specifically designed for senior category of children between ages 12 to 16 was centred on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Codding, 3D Printing, Robotics and Drones, Digital Communication, Embedded systems and IoT and lasted between August 28 to September 2nd.

Speaking at the award and closing ceremony of the SB4Kids at e-government Training Centre, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa, the Director General of NITDA, Mallam Abdullahi Kashifu explained that the training was in line with the Strategic Growth and Action Plan of the agency that focuses on digital literacy, digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said the aim was to catch the children young to enable them to be conversant with emerging technologies around the world.

The NITDA boss who was represented by the Head, Corporate Planning and Strategy Dr Aristotle Onumuo, further explained that the gesture was part of NITDA’s mandate to equip Nigerians with digital skills to fit into the dynamics of the emerging knowledge economy.

He explained that the target of the training was to develop the capacity, competence and skills of 95 percent of Nigerians by 2030, so that they take advantage of digital technology to enhance the economy, drive inclusion, creativity and innovation across board.

“We saw amazing creativity in the minds of the kids, what they have done is capable of changing the narrative of what Nigeria is and what Nigeria will become.

” We have seen enormous power, enormous innovation and creativity in the minds of the children.

“We have the target of developing the capacity, competence and skills of 95 percent of Nigerians by 2030 so that they take advantage of digital technology to enhance the economy, drive inclusion, creativity and innovation across board.

“We have 282 young kids out of which 122 are girls. Government has laid the foundation and expects that the beneficiaries will continue with the knowledge in their respective schools because the digital space is open for them to explore.”

He urged like-minded partners to collaborate with the agency to expand the programme to reach the underserved areas.

According to him, the programme was held simultaneously in three locations of Jigawa, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The representative of NCAAI, Babangida Abdullahi said, “We opened a portal for applications and selected participants based on a first come first serve basis.

“We hope they will utilize what they have learnt from the intensive coaching and learning to complement what they are taught in school and produce things that can help the economy to thrive”.

Abdullahi, who expressed satisfaction with the outstanding performance of the kids within a short period of time, said they were able to dismantle and assemble drones, robot devices and produce some games, and do some codings and the digital aspect of it.

” We saw amazing creativity in the minds of the kids, what they have done is capable of changing the narrative in what Nigeria is and what Nigeria will become.

“We have seen enormous power, enormous innovation and creativity in the minds of the children.”

According to him, “The programme was held simultaneously in three locations of Jigawa, Port Harcourt and Abuja, in line with the Strategic Growth and Action Plan of the agency that focuses on digital literacy, digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We have the target of developing the capacity, competence and skills of 95 percent of Nigerians by 2030, so that they take advantage of digital technology to enhance the economy, drive inclusion, creativity and innovation across board.

One of the beneficiaries, Abubakar Musa from IQ Academy, Katsina, expressed delight at the gesture and said the knowledge would prepare him to pursue his dream of becoming a robotic engineer.

“I am happy to be among the top three, I learnt about Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics and drones among others.”

Another beneficiary, Elizabeth Nwaobodo from FCT, Abuja said she was pleased with the quality of training and exposure received at the trading and promised to take the knowledge through her dream career.

“I learnt how to create a website, how to operate drone machines without human interference, I will use the knowledge to widen my practice as a future surgeon”.