Nine ward executives deny suspending PDP Deputy National Youth Leader

PDP and its colour flags

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NINE executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Isi North Ward 7 in Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State have denied suspending the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolo.

A letter to the Edo State Chairman party, Hon Tony Aziegbemi dated 22nd September 2023 and was made available to Vanguard on Sunday said the purported suspension was not from them as they believed in the leadership capacity of Osadolo.

Among those who signed the letter were the ward chairman, Sunday Eguabor, his Vice, Jolly Emumwen, Wsrd Secretary, Efenudo David and others.

The letter reads “Our attention has been drawn to a letter sent to your office, stating that we the Executives of Isi North, Ward 7 of Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, met and resolved to suspend the Deputy National Youth Leader of our Party, it is not true.

“We have no reason to suspend the Deputy National Youth Leader, if at all we will write to appreciate and commend him for all he is doing for the party.

“Consequently, we the undersigned, wish to state categorically that Hon. Timothy Osadolo, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP is from our ward, Ward 7 of Uhunmwonde Local Government Area and that we believe in him and have no doubt in his leadership and pass a vote of confidence on him.

We love and respect him and we will resist any attempt to slight, or suspend him.”