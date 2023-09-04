NIN registration ‘ll be seamless nationwide, Acting NIMC DG pledges

By IseOluwa Ige

The Acting Director General and Chef Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, weekend assured Nigerians of a seamless registration process for the National Identification Number, NIN, across the country.

The NIMC boss, who gave the assurance in Abuja, also said that NIN registration remained free for all eligible citizens.

Besides, Coker-Odusote also gave her words on a comprehensive national identity system that will streamline government services and enhance service delivery.

Coker-Odusote said: “A unified identity system ensures that citizens receive the services they are entitled to in a more efficient manner.

“Under my watch, NIMC will strengthen the operation and regulation of all matters related to national identity which encompasses services such as NIN enrolment and issuance, national e-ID card issuance, identity verification as well as data harmonisation and authentication.

“It should be noted that in the digital age, integrated identity is the backbone of e-governance initiatives as It provides an enabling environment for key government programmes of social safety net, financial inclusion, as well as for companies that want to provide innovative products and services to people.

“An integrated identity system will strengthen the government’s fiscal management, promote good governance and transparency through inclusivity and social equality, as it ensures that marginalised and vulnerable populations are not excluded from government services.” The Acting NIMC DG acknowledged the challenges millions of Nigerians faced during NIN enrolment and pledged that all issues, including long processing time and administrative errors, would be fully addressed and resolved.