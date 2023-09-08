Home » News » NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday
September 8, 2023

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja forecasts a cloudy atmosphere on Friday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states in the morning hours.

”Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa,
Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states,” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the South with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Edo, Imo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra States in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states later in the day.

NiMet forecast Cloudy skies on Saturday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of squally thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds over parts of Kano, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Kebbi states in the morning hours.

According to it, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Sokoto and Zamfara States in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of squally thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara and Kogi States in the morning hours.

”In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and its coastal cities with chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Edo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Delta States in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta states later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies on Sunday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region in
the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states in
the afternoon and evening hours.

It anticipated cloudy skies over the North central region in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the southern region with chances of rains over parts of Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected over parts of Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

” Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters,” it said.

According to NiMet, Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms,
citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

The agency advised the disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All Arline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it said. (NAN)

