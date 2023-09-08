NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja forecasts a cloudy atmosphere on Friday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states in the morning hours.

”Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa,

Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states,” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the South with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Edo, Imo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra States in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states later in the day.

NiMet forecast Cloudy skies on Saturday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of squally thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds over parts of Kano, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Kebbi states in the morning hours.

According to it, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Sokoto and Zamfara States in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of squally thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara and Kogi States in the morning hours.

”In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue and Nasarawa States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and its coastal cities with chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Edo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Delta States in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta states later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies on Sunday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region in

the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states in

the afternoon and evening hours.

It anticipated cloudy skies over the North central region in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the southern region with chances of rains over parts of Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are expected over parts of Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

” Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters,” it said.

According to NiMet, Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms,

citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

The agency advised the disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All Arline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it said. (NAN)