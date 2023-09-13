NIMC DG to Nigerians: Don’t offer bribe to fast-track NIN registration

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

The Acting Director General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, has warned that it was criminal to engage third-party services or offer bribes to NIMC officials to expedite National Identification Number, NIN, registration or modifications.

Coker-Odusote, who gave the warning in a statement yesterday, underscored the importance of adhering to proper procedures established by NIMC.

She stressed that the commission was committed to ensuring that all registration processes are carried out seamlessly and in strict accordance with existing laws and regulations.

“We have a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the NIN modification process and to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen.

“Engaging third-party services or paying bribes compromises this process and is against the law,” she said.

She urged Nigerians across the nation to resist any extortion attempt adding that the call for transparency and compliance aligns with the federal government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has zero tolerance for corruption.

“We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in our operations. All complaints should be sent to [email protected]

“We encourage the public to report any unethical practices they encounter during the NIN modification process,” the NIMC head added.

She pledged the commission’s dedication to maintaining the security and credibility of the NIN system while safeguarding the interests of the Nigerian people.