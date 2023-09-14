Nigeria’s development hinges on effective national planning – FG

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu has disclosed that for meaningful and inclusive development to take place in Nigeria, stakeholders must ensure effective and collaborative national planning policy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day Joint Planning Board, JDP and National Council on Development Planning, NCDP, held at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding in Osogbo on Thursday, he sought more collaboration between the federal and sub-national government towards making life better for the people.

he noted that examples from countries that have achieved development have shown that planning played a crucial role in their economic takeoff. Ethiopia, for instance, demonstrated that careful planning can deliver prosperity, with a growth rate of about 80% for over a decade. Similarly, India, Korea, and other Asian countries have achieved success through planning.

According to him, we are living in changing world, where any country that is left behind in terms of its activities, interventions and calibrate policies so that it continue to deliver prosperity to its people will face challenges. This resonate with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The National Planning Act recognizes that our constitution has created this platform for planning and cooperation between Federal and Sub National.

“Indeed we are not alone, many countries of the world have done this, those who have done well and achieve development somehow had been able to manage and cooperate, where the sub national were able to agree to share and support each other to interrogate polices. Nigeria is not different because we have achieve greater things”, he said.

The Minister emphasized on the need for Nigeria to use federalism as a tool to strengthen the collaboration between the state and federal government through sharing ideas and enhance inclusive growth for the benefit of the people.

“The National Economy Planning is a tool for using our federalism for more important input so that deliberation and resolution can continuously be taken to state levels and in ensuring that decision taken are effected.

“We seek more collaboration with states because they are equal partners in our polity and ensure that we do more together”, the Minister added.

Speaking, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke said hosting the meeting has provided a good platform to further strengthen the state’s partnership with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning which the government would leverage to engage with development partners for more benefits.

He said, “As we navigate through the evolving economic landscape, it is crucial that we come together to chart a course that ensures not only growth but sustainability and inclusivity for all Nigerians”.