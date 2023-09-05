Nigeria’s CIT grows to 226.40% in Q2 2023 – NBS

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says the Nigeria’s Company Income Tax, CIT for Q2 2023 on the aggregate grew by 226.40% to N1.53 trillion.

The growth it said is an indication a growth rate of 226.40% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N469.01 billion in Q1 2023.

According to the NBS report, the local payments received in the period were N1.02 trillion, while Foreign CIT Payment contributed N505.91 billion in Q2 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities recorded the highest growth rate with 626.52%, followed by accommodation and food service activities with 585.11%.

On the other hand, education had the lowest growth rate with – 15.48%, followed by public administration and defence, compulsory social security with 25.46%.

In terms of sectorial contributions, the top three largest shares in Q2 2023 were manufacturing with 25.63%; financial and insurance activities with 24.47%; and information and communication with 20.30%.

However, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.01%, followed by activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies with 0.06%; and water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.09%. In addition, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q2 2023 increased by 114.28% from Q2 2022.