Nigeria’s Adozi named among 100 most peace icons in Africa

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Simon Adozi, a prominent Nigerian real estate entrepreneur and business strategist, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’ award.

The founder of Adozillion Homes and Realty, a Lagos Business School graduate, was named alongside other Africans who have leveraged their talents, positions, and resources to promote peace across the continent.

The ceremony, held in Nigeria’s commercial capital, saw Amb. Kinsley Amafibe, Project Director, Africa, for the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa, present the Certificate and Portrait of Honour to Dr. Adozi.

“We are reminded of the importance of their work and the impact it has had on the world.

“We hope that their example will continue to inspire individuals and organisations around the world to work towards a more peaceful and just world for all,” Amafibe remarked on the occasion.

He emphasised that the list comprises individuals from a range of backgrounds, including political leaders, activists, artistes, sportsmen, media personalities, religious leaders, traditional rulers, financial and agricultural experts, and others.

He highlighted their shared commitment to promoting peace and justice in their communities, countries, and beyond.

Dr. Adozi’s Real Estate Development Company was particularly noted for its significant contributions to providing safe spaces for homeless individuals and offering property ownership and investment opportunities.

“Adozillion Homes brings to bear experience which cuts across property development, construction management, real estate investments, and facility management,” Amafibe added.

Reacting to the honour, Dr. Adozi expressed delight and pledged his unrelenting commitment to Nigerians through the Adozillion brand.

“The honour is an indication that people are keenly watching our contribution to society. It inspires us now more than ever to do more,” he said.

Dr. Adozi’s career in real estate began in 2016, and since then, he has assisted over 1,000 real estate enthusiasts in purchasing plots of land and building their dream houses.

His innovative approach to property development has earned him several recognitions, including the Peace Achievers International Awards and the Most efficient Real Estate Development company of the year 2022 by Betamedia.