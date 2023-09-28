Nigerians need good governance, not palliative – Akinriade tells politicians

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The President, Nigerian Academy of Letters, Prof Sola Akinrinade, has tasked politicians in Nigeria to provide good governance and stop distribution of palliative that will not solve the masses problem.

He faulted the food palliative and other empowerment programme projects of politicians, stressing the need to ensourage people to solve problems themselves.

Akinrinade who delivered the 12th and 13th convocation lecture of the Osun State University at the main campus, Osogbo, on Thursday, titled: “The Universality of the University System: A case for functional University Education in Nigeria”, said Nigeria need the right policies to make life worth living not distribution of food as palliative.

His words; “What we need is not palliative but good governance. Bring down the cost of living. Create enabling environment for people. People should be taught how to solve their problems.”

On provision of functional education, he said, “Government has a lot of role to play just as management of the institutions and even students to ensuring functional education, global competitiveness and national relevance.

“Government-owned universities are to develop along the lines that would permit the attainment of their goals of producing nationally relevant and globally competitive graduates equipped with functional skills.

“Our governments should permit the functioning of the prescribed autonomous governance structures as enshrined in the establishment laws of these institutions. In addition, the government should make resources available as the provision of good university education costs money.

“Government, particularly at the federal level, should come up with a firm position on funding and cost-sharing in the universities. If each university is truly autonomous, many of these issues would not even come up.

“In providing functional education that would position the graduates for global competitiveness and national relevance, the ultimate stakeholders are the students themselves. Once the institution has played its role in ensuring quality input and quality process, it is the responsibility of the students to ensure quality output.

In her address, The Chancellor of the University, Dr Folorunso Alakija, disclosed that the institution’s teaching hospital, which foundation was laid in November 2018 is now completed and fully equiped, saying that the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, said the goal of the school is to be among the top 10 Universities in Nigeria.

“We want to be among the top 10 universities in Nigeria and emerge among the top 25 in Africa by 2026. We know the various requirements for these, and we are pursuing them vigorously. We know that a consistently peaceful teaching and learning environment that is devoid of strike and student violence is critical, and this we have labored to establish and sustain”, he added.