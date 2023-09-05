Nigerians must get value for money, Umahi tells road concessionaires

Governor David Umahi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has told all those who won concessions to toll Federal Roads to justify the confidence reposed in them by government by ensuring that Nigerians get quality service for their money.

Umahi said this at the inauguration Inauguration of the Contract Management Team (CMT) for Value-Added Concession (VAC) Road Corridors under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Umahi, whose address was read by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mamman Mamuda, explained that members of the Ministry’s project and the Highways Development and Management Initiative had worked tirelessly over a three year period to set the ball rolling.

He noted that most members of this team were now the nucleus of the newly created whom Contract Management Team (CMT).

Umahi was quoted as saying, “We expect that the same hard work you brought to bear on the Contract Preparatory Stages would be doubled at this critical stage of Contract Implementation.

“​It is PPP’s best practice to have a Contract Management Team (CMT) and you have been carefully selected based on your potential and the value you bring on board.

“You are, therefore, the administrative personnel responsible for liaising with the Concessionaires on matters relating to the management of the Contract.

“​I wish at this juncture, to thank the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the planned Two-day training and interactive session for members of the CMT on effective & efficient management and monitoring of the implementation of the contracts.

“This is an invaluable contribution towards preparing the CMT for the task ahead.

The minister further stated that, “The idea of including Senior Executive Management representation from each Concessionaire on the CMT is to ensure seamless workings and interactions.

“I, therefore,wish to advise the Concessionaires to accord the CMT, of which they are already a part of, the maximum cooperation that is needed.

“As we are already aware, the Value for Money (VfM)generated through PPPs depends on the quality of the private partner and the government’s contract management systems and teams.”

He charged government representatives in the team not to work under the illusion that the concessions contract will be self regulating and self reporting.

He said, “Your terms of reference (TOR) will nonetheless be explained to you in due course, and it will be tied to the task of liaising with the Concessionaire on matters relating to the management of the Contract.

“You are therefore required to be proactive and guide these contracts to Financial Close and Project Implementation, accordingly.

“With these few words, I hereby inaugurate the Contract Management Team (CMT) for the Nine (9) concessioned Value-Added Concession (VAC) road corridors under the pilot phase of the Highways Development & Management Initiative (HDMI).”

Earlier, while speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, the Head of Public Private Partnership in the Ministry, Mrs. Abimbola Asein, said, “The HDMI was created by the Ministry to manage and develop the federal road networks, with the aim of attracting sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure and maximization of the use of assets along the right of way (RoW).

“The Initiative is expected to amongst others, bring order, accountability, and profitable entrepreneurship to the operations, management, and maintenance of Federal Highways.

“The following Twelve (12) roads were initially planned for concession under the first phase of the Initiative, namely: Benin –Asaba; Abuja– Lokoja; Kano –Katsina; Onitsha – Owerri – Aba; Shagamu –Benin; Abuja -Keffi–Akwanga; Kano – Maiduguri; Lokoja – Benin; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Ilorin-Jebba; Lagos-Abeokuta; and Lagos-Badagry. However, only Nine (9) of the roads attained Commercial Close.

“​It is thus evident that the HDMI has attained very important milestones, with the most recent being the aforesaid Commercial Close executed on Friday, 26th May 2023.

“Today’s event is therefore another significant milestone aimed at ensuring compliance with the provisions of the executed contract.

“As we are all aware, the Concessionaires were required to incorporate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV)for the execution of the contract, accordingly. The incorporated SPVs for each corridor are as follows:

“I wish to most especially thank the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the robust institutional guidance consistently provided throughout the transaction process.

“With our collective effort, we are sure to bequeath a worthy legacy for PPP practices in the country.”

Also, the Director of Transportation of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Mohammed Bamali, who stood in for the Director General, noted that without implementation, policies will be an enterprise in futility.

He charged all those saddled with the responsibility of service delivery in the sector to ensure proper monitoring and stakeholder engagement for the benefit of Nigerians.