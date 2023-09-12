Nigerians know there’s no ‘magic wand solution’ to our challenges, says Ajuri 

The Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale says Nigerians understand that there’s no magic wand solution to the challenges facing the country.

Ngelale, while appearing on Channels TV Politics Today on Monday, stated that some of the problems in the country have lasted for 50 years.

He said, “Nigerians are very brilliant people. They understand that you don’t have magic wand solutions to their challenges, which have been in place for over a period of more than 50 years.

“They fully understand that when you inherit a deficit, you have to take out that deficit. That is why the president has been very consistent in his doings during campaigns and now in office. He did it in Lagos.

“He brought out a master plan. He said if we painfully and diligently implement this master plan it would take us there. And we know what Lagos is today.”

Ajuri noted that President Tinubu has rolled out initiatives to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians since the removal of fuel subsidy.