Nigerians fatigued by incessant strike, protest,  Unagha tells NLC

By Emma Amaize

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha has condemned the two-day warning strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, over removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

He said Nigerians were fed up with incessant strike and protest by the labour organization.

“I appreciate the fact that there is hardship in the country. Of course, that is not enough to truncate the hard earned democracy some of us suffered for.

” The government has extended its olive hands to the NLC, which the Congress earlier embraced

“The action of the labour union is condemnable because it is not in the interest of the ordinary citizens of the nation. Politicians are sponsoring them to scuttle the democracy.

“They should tell Nigerians the special interest that makes them to constantly protest and strike.

“The leadership of the labour union and it’s affiliates are members of a political party, therefore, cannot hold the nation from moving forward, pretending to defend Nigerians.

“The labour union should not be used as instrument of inviting the military in disguise that Nigerian are not prepared for democratic government.

“I advise that they should go to the drawing board for renegotiation and dialogue with the Federal Government.

“What the labour union is doing is creating or inflicting more hardship to what the people are already passing through.

“They are not representing the over 200 million Nigerians.

“Should they continue on the act of sabotaging the government, we shall not hesitate to roll out drums in the streets of Nigeria to call them to order.

“I call on the labour union, and other anti- government agencies wanting to armtwist our democracy to have a rethink, they wii not achieve anything with strike.

“We should all join hands to build the nation. The labour union seems to be an agent of destabilization.”