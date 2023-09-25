Nigerians desirous of credible elections — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

…Swears in DSIEC chairman, members

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday, said Nigerians from all walks of life were desirous of an electoral process where their will would prevail, charging electoral umpires to at all times, ensure free, fair, transparent and credible pọlls.

Oborevwori stated this while swearing in Chairman and members of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, at Asaba.

He noted that members of the Commission were carefully selected to reflect the values of probity, accountability and strength of character that they should possess.

Those sworn-in include; Dr Jerry Agbaike as Chairman while Mr James Umukoro; Mr Friday Seimode; Mrs Light Diden; Mr Imasua Azogbulem; Mr Chris Onwuma and Chief Frank Oru are members.

Oborevwori noted DSIEC has a praimary responsibility of organizing, undertaking and supervising all elections to local government councils within the state in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

He said: “It goes without saying that Nigerians from all walks of life are desirous of an electoral process where the will of the people prevail. Deltans are no exception.

“Hence, I charge the new members of DSIEC to model the values of honesty, transparency, impartiality, courage, and respect for the rule of law. As we gear up for the local government elections in 2024, it is my earnest expectation that you will hit the ground running.

“It is important that you immediately begin the process of interfacing with all registered political parties in the State and ensure free flow of information from the Commission to them and other relevant stakeholders.

“The rules and procedures for electioneering campaigns must be clearly spelt out and in a timely fashion. In order to have free, fair, transparent, and credible elections, electoral officers, especially ad-hoc staff, must be adequately trained.

“This has been a major undoing with elections in Nigeria, and I trust that you will avoid the ugly scenario of electoral officers who are clueless about their job by ensuring that they are grounded in sound democratic election processes.

“Similarly, I expect you to guide against the recurring problems of late arrivals of electoral materials and personnel to the polling units. This will ensure a seamless voting process and elicit voter confidence”.

Oborevwori also swore-in the Chairman and members of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission with Hon. Joseph Otirhue as Chairman; while Mr. Anslem Nwokenye; Dame Minnie Igbrude and Hon. Philomena Ededey are members.

Similarly, the Governor swore in Dr. Austin Obidi and Dr. Isaac Akpoveta as Chairman and Director-General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission respectively.

He charged the new members of the Local Government Service Commission “to provide strong and effective leadership that will strengthen local government administration for the purpose of meeting the needs and aspirations of our people.”

He also urged the Chairman and Director-General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission to exhibit the virtues of probity, transparency and accountability in their quest for Universal Health Coverage for Deltans.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Dr Austin Obidi expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them fit to serve.

He assured that they would uphold the principles of probity, transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.