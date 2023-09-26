Nigerians berate Napoli, rage after club admin trolls Osimhen over penalty miss

By Enitan Abdultawab

On Tuesday, Nigerians took to social media to berate SC Napoli over a video that made a gross mockery of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has now gone more than three games without a goal, and it was evident in his recent performances, as he flared up at anyone who approached him while he came off against Bologna over the weekend.

It was a night to forget for Osimhen when he failed to convert from the penalty spot, which could have handed the defending champions the three points.

However, the club, via its TikTok account, posted a video of the missed penalty kick with a ludicrous background voiceover. The voiceover, a playback audio of 2x speed, repeated “Gimme the penalty” and was followed by a long, wry laugh.

This didn’t go down well with Nigerians who perceived the club is ‘ungrateful’ to their compatriot, who has shot the club to its first league title last season after 33 years.

On X (Twitter), a lot of Nigerians have reacted to the video.

@AsiwajuLerry tweeted, “Dear @sscnapoli, your admin is on TikTok trolling your own Player, Victor Osimhen for missing a Penalty. Is this how you repay a Player who fought hard on the field to end your 33 years of waiting for a League title??”

@DarkSonko posted, “A player missed penalty for this same Napoli last season that cost them the UCL, but because it’s Osimhen they trolled him. Classless and pathetic.”

Another tweep, @esaintmjay_1, wrote, “Bro My Messi missed against Real Madrid in the Champions League, he wasn’t trolled by his club. This is just Racism, I think the admin had a bet”

@Iamkingtelzy said, “It’s tough to see Victor Osimhen, facing criticism for a missed penalty. Every player has their ups and downs, but the support of fans is crucial. Let’s stand behind him, as his success is intertwined with Napoli’s.”

@Rapheal_Esther1 wrote, “This is not the first time they are disrespecting him, if I am Osimhen I will be at Chelsea now.”

@iamAbiodunAA wrote, “This is unbelievable sha. I’ve never seen anything like it. Club trolling their own player!!! Their biggest asset. Make Victor comot that small club abeg”

@thisisdave said, “First thing they did is to deny him the king of Napoli throne, now they are doing it again.This is to remind everyone that this people and even that league is the root of racism in football.”

@EkonKSE wrote, “Who trolls their player? It’s crazy in Italy”

After the backlash from Nigerians, the club has since removed the video from the platform.