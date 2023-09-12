Nigerian UK-based artiste, Clarence releases single ‘All On This’

Clarence Agbo, a phenomenal talent who hails from Benue State Nigeria but based in the UK, is making waves in the music industry with his incredible music. Following the success of his previous single “Me & You” featuring Magnito, which received massive online and radio plays earlier this year, Clarence is ready to take things to the next level with his newest release.

In “All On This,” Clarence collaborates with UK rapper B.A, adding an extra layer of dynamic energy to the track. This collaboration showcases the power of cross-cultural musical fusion and highlights the global reach of Clarence’s artistry. Together, they create a seamless blend of their unique styles, resulting in a captivating and unforgettable musical experience.

But that’s not all! To complement the infectious energy of the song, Clarence has also shot a stunning music video for “All On This” in the vibrant city of London. The video captures the essence of the track, showcasing the artists’ charisma and the pulsating energy of the city.

The highly anticipated music video for “All On This” is expected to be released soon.