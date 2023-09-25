Nigerian UFC star, Usman defeats Collier in Vegas

Mohammed Usman
Nigerian professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Mohammed Usman has made his long-awaited return to the Octagon with a victory against Jake Collier in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night in Vegas.
Mohammed Usman, Kamoru’s younger brother got his UFC return as a replacement for Valter Walker against Jake Collier on UFC Fight Night event in Vegas late on Sunday, September 24.
Usman defeated Collier by unanimous decision after a thrilling three rounds of action. The three judges scored the fight, 29-28, 30-27, and 29-28 all in favour of Usman. After picking up a huge win, Usman stated that he knew the victory wouldn’t come easy over Jake Collier.
