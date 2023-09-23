Nigerian students at University of Bradford plan big for 63rd Independence celebration

By Ishola Balogun

The Nigerian students at the University of Bradford, England, will ignite a revelry on Monday, October 2, 2023, showcasing their homeland to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day in grand style.

The event, which will draw students, faculty members, and the local community, is being organised by the Nigerian Students Society (NSS), led by Onyinye Nwachukwu, in collaboration with the Nigerian Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Chapter.

In a chat with Saturday Vanguard, Nwachukwu said the event will showcase the essence of Nigerian culture and the unity among the Nigerian student body at the university, as well as the raising of the Nigerian flag.

The NSS President stated that “the Nigerian students at the University of Bradford stand as a testament to the strength of our unity and the richness of our culture. Our flag hoisting is a testament to our commitment to embracing our diversity and sharing our unique traditions with our friends and families here in the UK.”

Temitope Adeshina, the NSS Welfare Officer, emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in fostering understanding and harmony among students from different parts of Nigeria. “At the University of Bradford, we have students hailing from all corners of Nigeria—from Lagos to Kano, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

“This event is not just about commemorating our nation’s independence; it’s about coming together as one, regardless of our diverse backgrounds, to celebrate our shared identity as Nigerians.”

Florence, the NSS Treasurer, also shared her thoughts. “We must reflect on the journey of our nation,” she continued. “Nigeria has faced its share of challenges, but as young Nigerians studying abroad, we are not only shaping our own futures but also contributing to the progress of our homeland.”

Islamiyyat, the NSS Secretary, chimed in, “the forthcoming event is a testament to the power of unity and the beauty of diversity. As Nigerian students, we are not just here to pursue our education; we are ambassadors of our culture and our nation.”

Tochi, the NSS Social Media Officer, added, “Through the power of social media, we are connecting not only with our fellow students but also with Nigerians and friends of Nigeria worldwide. Our celebrations reach far and wide, spreading the message of unity and cultural pride.”