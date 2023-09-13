Nigerian sets Guinness World Records for climbing mast with ball on head

The Guinness World Records has announced Nigerian man, Tonye Solomon’s feat of having most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on his head.

GWR disclosed this on its website on Wednesday after Solomon set the record in August in Bayelsa state.

It said the Nigerian achieved the feat by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the football atop his head.

The Records said that Solomon had earlier walked 60 km (37 miles) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, amid doubts from his compatriots.

It went further that his latest record was achieved to prove the critics wrong which he demonstrated with his skills.

“After Tonye Solomon walked 60 km (37 mi) with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Nigeria, many of his compatriots doubted the authenticity of his story,” GWR said.

“So, to prove them wrong, Tonye decided to demonstrate his skills by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

“He successfully achieved the dizzying feat last month by climbing 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly keeping control of the ball atop his head,” the Records stated.

According to GWR, Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

He was said to have spent two months training for it, using all his free time to practice until he was confident that he would not fail, and that during the record attempt, he was seemingly unfazed by the steep ascent, taking just 12 and a half minutes to complete the climb.

After climbing all 150 steps, Solomon threw the ball down and celebrated with a fist pump.

The Records breaker said, “It wasn’t easy,” he said. “I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me to use their facility for this.”

The GWR revealed that Solomon is part of the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy – run by Chukwuebuka Ezugha – which has produced several record-breaking talents such as Kid Eche, Vincent Okezie, Victor Richard Kipo and Confidence Kipo.