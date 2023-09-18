Nigerian man, John Obot set to break GWR for 145 hrs Reading Aloud Marathon

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ANOTHER Nigerian, of Akwa Ibom State origin, John Obot has reached his 145 hours Guinness World Record, GWR, official attempt for the longest marathon reading aloud.

With the 145-hour mark, Obot has surpassed the 124-hour record set by the former holder of the title, an Indian, Rysbai Isakov.

Obot started reading on Tuesday 12 September 2023 at Cityview Hall (LETTERS HOUSE), Watbridge Hotels & Suites in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by 1pm after some technical hitches with equipment/power failures which invalidated his initial attempt.

After reaching the 145 hours mark, an excited Obot declared that he would continue reading till 10pm today (Monday) and thanked everyone present for the support.

The venue of the event was packed full of supporters and admirers of the marathoner who started a count-down for the reader when he reached 144 hours 59 minutes and 34seconds.

Present at the ‘Readmania’ event to cheer up the marathoner were the Deputy Governor, Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Enobong Uwah, Commissioner of Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebiet, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Media, Mr Anietie Usen among other notable politicians and indigenes.

The reading marathon was supported by Uyo Book Club, founded by Dr Udeme Nana, Chief Program Director, Readmania Team.

John Obot, a school teacher is the son of late journalist, Mr John Obot, who died in active service as the Akwa Ibom State Correspondent of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).